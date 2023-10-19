 Skip to content

Catch Up update for 19 October 2023

Catch Up Update - Social Media, Steam Deck compatibility, Korean Text

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Social Media Integration: Connect with us! You can now find us on social media for exclusive updates, studio news, and more.

  • Steam Deck compatibility Changes.

  • Bug-fix - Korean Text bugs.

