Prologue Release!

The day has arrived!

We're thrilled to announce the release of "Iragon: Prologue," your exclusive gateway to the mesmerizing and action-packed world of Iragon.

What Is "Iragon: Prologue"?

"Iragon: Prologue" is your chance to get a taste of the epic adventure that awaits you in the full game. In this special release, you'll experience the first few thrilling levels, giving you a glimpse of the breathtaking landscapes, intense battles, and captivating storytelling that define Iragon.

Love Blossoms in "Iragon: Prologue"

In the enchanting world of "Iragon," where adventure and magic intertwine, a captivating love story unfolds. Our hero, Darick, is about to embark on a journey that will change his destiny forever. At the heart of this journey is a girl named Brianna, and the enigmatic amulet she wears.

Brianna's Mysterious Amulet

Brianna, a spirited and enigmatic young woman, possesses an amulet of extraordinary power. Its origins are shrouded in mystery, and its significance in the unfolding events of Iragon is yet to be revealed. The amulet is a source of fascination for both our hero, Darick, and for those who seek to unlock its secrets.

Epic Battles Await

Face formidable foes, master your combat skills, and harness the power of magic to conquer your enemies. "Iragon: Prologue" offers a taste of the exhilarating battles that define the Iragon experience.

What's Next for Iragon?

The adventure is just beginning. "Iragon: Prologue" is the first few chapters of our journey together. We're hard at work on the full game, packed with even more action, exploration, and unforgettable moments. Stay tuned for updates, sneak peeks, and exclusive content as we continue to bring Iragon to life.

Thank You!

We extend our deepest gratitude to our incredible community of supporters. Your passion and enthusiasm have been the driving force behind Iragon, and we can't wait to share the full adventure with you.

[url=https://discord.gg/fuyDdHeh7r]Join our discord community

[/url]