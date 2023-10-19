A new SPIRITUS experience (Version 0.3 Alpha)

We are so excited that for the first time since SPIRITUS Early Access launch, we have a whole rework and new team working on the game, that have made significant strides in bringing the product vision to life. With this new build you can experience the classic tank controls, fixed camera angles and wonderful presentation along with new mechanics!

More specifically, these are all the new additions in the game as it has now reached a late Alpha stage. We are currently working towards delivering a Beta of the game by the end of the year.

-Static camera angles for thematic presentation

-Fully optimised controls

-New introduction cinematics and cutscenes

-Full limited inventory management system

-Maps

-Files

-New character models

-New enemy AI and AI path finding, enemies follow you up the stairs and suprise you!

-New sound production

-Much more polished game play and hundreds of bug fixes

Known Issues in this build

Since this is still alpha quality software, there are bugs, some we know of, some we don't. That's where our wonderful Early Access players come in. Help us this halloween make a really special game by getting those reports coming in, suggestions and feature requests!

-Some doors can sometimes bug out, returning you to the same room as before. We are working to resolve this issue in the next patch.

-Sometimes the camera switch over can be delayed when moving to the next scene. This is especially more apparant on weaker hardware. We are working to resolve this issue.

-Some sound effects, such as when Albert takes damage or when a monster dies currently is bugged and will not play. We are working on this.

Thank you all for your support, and (early) happy halloween!