V0.88 Halloween Edition 2023

Hello Survivors!

After some technical difficulty, I am happy to announce that my hiatus is finally over. Thanks to the help of some good folks, I can now resume production of Endgame: Road to Salvation as intended!

Halloween Update V0.88 is finally here and comes with another load of content, updates, community suggestions and bugfixes. Thanks again to everyone submitting bug reports and suggestions, I wish I could've got to them sooner but here we are. If you don't see your suggestion added, it's possible it may come soon, there is a growing list of content I plan on adding in the near future. There has been some balancing changes across the game, let me know what you think in the community forum.

I've removed the original "Enemy Count" option that originally modified enemy spawn rates from 20% to 150% in favor of a new multiplier allowing more freedom for those that wish to experience the true apocalypse, or try out adventure mode with a peaceful roadtrip. The new enemy count multiplier option goes from 0% (adventure mode with minimal enemy encounters) to a massive 400% enemy spawn rate multiplier. This will impact performance severely, but the option is there for those who wish it.

I've added massive demon-sized double doors on the towers, so now they can be assaulted and destroyed on foot. Turret locations have been modified on the towers as well to potentially provide better cover fire. Short range cheap lights have been added to the turrets as well to indicate when a player is being targeted.

Some players have reported running into invisible walls at random locations, even NPCs seem to be affected. This issue started happening to me as well so I've been able to test the issue a little better. So far, I noticed that turning on Vsync seems to completely remove the invisible walls. (I'm not sure of the exact cause yet, but possibly something to do with high refresh rates?) If Vsync is already on, then turn it off, apply, on, apply, and that should fix it. I've added an invisible wall fix to the options screen, pressing the new button should also fix the issue. This is a temporary workaround, hopefully I can get to the bottom of the issue and get a proper fix in soon.

I have removed instant kills with melee weapon headshots and added critical damage, making heavy weapons more useful again. Players with faster PC's were having trouble performing certain actions due to the progress bar not taking delta time into consideration. Now certain important timed features such as get up progress and support drops should run at the same rate regardless of frame rate.

I've altered the storage capacity of the day cab, long haul, and gravel trucks, representing the cargo space in the compartment under the cab, adding extra space for a long haul truck's cab storage space. The gravel truck no longer has a massive storage capacity, but I will offset this by adding either cargo storage type trailers or adding some extra trunk space for all trailers in the next content update. Boss spawn code has been altered, I've removed the limitation of one boss at a time. The Titan wasn't behaving properly either, now Titans will spawn in front of a player in an attempt to block your path as you flee, until they run out of jumps (jumps now based on distance travelled) and give up or the player reaches a checkpoint.

The Halloween Edition comes with enemy variants that will drop limited edition candies that can be traded at the new Colony Event kiosk for rare equipment and other special prizes. Players can also go trick-or-treating at any merchant to collect extra candy. The Halloween Edition can be deactivated at any time from the options menu, this will remove the variant enemy spawns and colony Kiosk, but the candies already collected will remain in the game.

Updates and Content V0.88

-Added new Halloween Kiosk in the colony to spend collected candies for some rare equipment (Limited time only!)

-Added trick-or-treat for the Halloween event/ Collect candy from merchants (Limited time only!)

-Added an interior to the Demon towers, allowing players to destroy them from within

-Replaced the "Enemy Count" option with a new float multiplier, allowing 0-4.0X the enemies spawned (The old "insane" setting spawned 1.5 times the enemies. 0X allows for an "adventure mode" removing almost all spawn events)

-Invisible wall movement bug workaround

-Removed melee instant kills and replaced with double damage on head impact

-Lootables that have already been tagged as searched will have a dim interaction notification

-Added a visual indicator for health/aid item activation delay

-Slightly increased the rate of fire for the assault shotgun

-a variety of firearm stat balancing

-Lootable objects now provide specific resources dependent on their material when dismantled

-changed long haul/ day cab/ gravel truck storage, but added an overflow to protect players with an excessive amount stored in these trunks

-Slowed down tornado speeds a little

-reduced the difficulty of standing up after ragdoll on all devices, regardless of game speed

-Leaving the credits screen now plays the proper BGM

-Credits screen can now be scrolled at will

-BGM volume option now properly saved

-Balanced Scavenge and Rally survivors support options

-Reduced cost of fuel bypass cards

-Boss jump count now based on distance to salvation

-Reduced frequency of the plane crash event

-Added more horrors late game/ increased endgame difficulty

-NPCs will teleport closer to the player in formation

-Multiple boss types can now potentially be spawned at once (sorry in advance)

-Slightly less enemies spawn at night, more during the apocalypse events

-Reduced the amount of battery drain when starting a vehicle

-Changed tower eye turret locations

-Eye turrets now have close range spotlights that focus on players they are targeting

-The stamina system received a few tweaks, low stamina will no longer prevent a player from attacking

-Running out of breath will no longer slow you down temporarily, just prevent jumping, sprinting and blocking

-Any key will now close the income screen

-Damage to vehicles/trailers is now only mitigated based on damage type

-Lowered the volume of the radio crackle audio

-Halligan bar does more damage

-The shop purchase widget will now close if the player opens the action menu

-Added green lights to more interactable objects

-Changed taillight lighting style

-Upgrading follower equipment now properly removes inspiration

-Bows/Crossbows now receive the full effect of the electric/fire mods

-Sniper rifle fixed description/ now uses .50 ammunition

-force NPC lose focus on enter/leave transition

-MP5K and Tec-9 now use 9mm ammunition

-Fixed gamepad profile selection bug in Load game menu

-Fixed followers occasionally getting into vehicle sideways

-Fixed typos Macaroni - balaclava - Flannel

-Fixed the bread crafting recipe

-Fixed dry pasta recipe

-Fixed auto turn on flashlight if game loaded at night/exit vehicle at night

-Fixed some objects had with gravity when hit by explosions

-Fixed air support drop speed regardless of game speed

-Fixed issue with kiosk menus that would leave the mouse cursor visible on close

-Fixed Aid delay even if item failed to activate

-Fixed Deadfall zombies disappearing after get up

-Fixed Titan teleport location on chase player

-fixed some actors not being properly cleared from memory when entering a colony

-Fixed jerrycan disappearing when filled at pumps with a full inventory

-Possible fix for the invisible zombie bug related to zombnado spawns

-Fixed summon trader summon location to avoid spawning underwater or on uneven terrain

_**Join IndieAnonGames on social media

TikTok- @indieanongames

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCblROKBoh3enSwgcTP0Q2tQ

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indieanongames

**_