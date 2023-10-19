- PATHFINDING is in -- it doesn't handle elevation changes (yet) and likely has issues with bumping into things -- but it works and is in. This will improve in the coming weeks.
- Fixed an issue with statistics allowing for invalid formula names based on constants or functions.
- Fixed an issue that potentially caused issues trying to refresh that which should not be refreshed in the UI.
- Baked a delicious cake for the dog.
RPG Architect update for 19 October 2023
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update