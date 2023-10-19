Town and forage overhaul Beta

This release is for testing only, the way we save some things will change at the next actual update, so a new game will be required. If you just want to see the changes then go ahead and play as much as you want.

We are now going to work on wild crops, every crop will have a wild variation and forage-only wild plants will be added (dandelion, violet and cattail), blueberries will become a crop and get a new model.

*V0.63.0.0 ~ BETA ~ 19.10.2023 ~ Unity 2020.3.46f1

Changes:

The entire city was remade, improved meshes, easier to navigate, new textures, pretty trees.

The city needs some testing, since we remade EVERYTHING there way be faulty collision or missing polygons, if you see any problems please report it.

This is the first release of the new forage system, we can now keep track of the total number of every plant, fish or critter spawned by the system and control populations, but right now only bamboo use the new system.

The bamboo was replaced with the new forageable system.

Bamboo can only be born during spring and bamboo shoots can only be harvested with a Hoe while it is young.

Bamboo drops softwood (Temporary) when harvested with Sickle (Temporary)