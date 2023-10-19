 Skip to content

Geist update for 19 October 2023

Minor UI Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12486289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix an Issue with UI in the extra Horde Mode so Players can see what Wave and Round they are on
Fix Horde Steam Achievement

