Space Worthy update for 19 October 2023

Bug Fix Patch Notes 3 (Beta version)

New feature:

  • Save game panels now show whether the game mode is "Main game" or "Science Camp"

Bugs fixed:

  • Handgun stored to a slot no longer collides with character, making him go diagonally
  • Now you get more stones when mining in stone area, or more dirt when mining in dirt area (it's not perfect)
  • Equip tool using Right click, used to accumulate input, and when you scrolled to equipable tool in inventory, it auto equiped that tool. Fixed now
  • Shovel no longer works without enough resources
  • All Structures made from dirt cannot be moved, only destroyed, Structures using stone walls texture, (like Furnace) also cannot be moved, but structures that use stones that are simply sitting on each other, (like basic crafting table) can be moved now
  • Plans like Steam engine were impossible to be finnished, because it's storage was bulk only, Restriction now overiden during "plan stage".
  • Some "Help & Tips" articles had missing or outdated information
  • Mechanical connector and lever and wrench, use iron instead of steel, for crafting
  • Metal Ground roller added.
  • Steel mixture uses more iron and less of other materials

