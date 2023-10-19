-Fixed screen freezing (Possibly) Added some fail safes to prevent game from crashing
-Fixed some parallax issues
Harvest Island update for 19 October 2023
Parallax & Crash Bugs Build V 1.34
Patchnotes via Steam Community
