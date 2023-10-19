 Skip to content

Paladin's Passage update for 19 October 2023

Major update 1.1.1 of Paladin's Passage launched with 20 new bonus levels!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major update 1.1.1 of Paladin's Passage is now available for all Steam platforms with the following changes:

  • Added 20 new bonus levels in a 7th chapter.
  • Added localization for French, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Italian, Simplified Chinese, Korean and Japanese.
  • Streamlined and simplified UI and strings to better support localization.
  • Added new fonts for CJK languages.
  • Leaderboards for each level can now be viewed from the level's UI menu.
  • Overall game leaderboards are now shown directly on information page.
  • Additional updates to spawned skulls to ensure they correctly register events to stop falling.
  • Updated spark ball logic to correctly fly off when blocks they are circling is/are removed.
  • Fixed some problems with total game statistics.
  • Cleaned up achievements and related stats.
  • Tweaked a few levels to address visibility, difficulty and completeness issues.
  • Fixed a bug with some duplicate level GUIDs.
  • Added trail to player interaction/swing.
  • Chapters now listed by name instead of number.
  • Added more variations for level backgrounds, weather and music.
  • Fixed a bug with background fog not always rendering.
  • Editor grid is now correctly hidden when exiting editor.
  • Improved OS language detection on first start-up.
  • Level completed page now correctly shows stars required for next locked level (not just next level).
  • Tweaked default graphics settings for improved quality and performance on first launch.

