Major update 1.1.1 of Paladin's Passage launched with 20 new bonus levels!

Major update 1.1.1 of Paladin's Passage is now available for all Steam platforms with the following changes:
- Added 20 new bonus levels in a 7th chapter.
- Added localization for French, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Italian, Simplified Chinese, Korean and Japanese.
- Streamlined and simplified UI and strings to better support localization.
- Added new fonts for CJK languages.
- Leaderboards for each level can now be viewed from the level's UI menu.
- Overall game leaderboards are now shown directly on information page.
- Additional updates to spawned skulls to ensure they correctly register events to stop falling.
- Updated spark ball logic to correctly fly off when blocks they are circling is/are removed.
- Fixed some problems with total game statistics.
- Cleaned up achievements and related stats.
- Tweaked a few levels to address visibility, difficulty and completeness issues.
- Fixed a bug with some duplicate level GUIDs.
- Added trail to player interaction/swing.
- Chapters now listed by name instead of number.
- Added more variations for level backgrounds, weather and music.
- Fixed a bug with background fog not always rendering.
- Editor grid is now correctly hidden when exiting editor.
- Improved OS language detection on first start-up.
- Level completed page now correctly shows stars required for next locked level (not just next level).
- Tweaked default graphics settings for improved quality and performance on first launch.
