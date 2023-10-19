0.2.2b - I Only Have So Many Names For Bugfix Patches

Adjusted undiscovered skill card visuals in the Codex to better communicate their undiscoveredness. (Feedback by Cosmaru.)

Adjusted Overgeared wording. (Feedback by GrimToadstool.)

Fixed Frost Volley & Shotgun occasionally dealing way too much damage to client players at close range. (Reported by many.)

Fixed Shadow of Death causing Miner to take way more damage than intended from explosions. (Reported by Cellestus & zaprice.)

Fixed Old Digger targeting his Ceiling Breaker at dead players. (Reported by Cellestus and others.)

Fixed Whiskers' health decaying down to 4 after healing. (Reported by TheAncientGolem.)

Attempted fix for Adventurer granting client players more ability uses when reviving in the Pit. (Reported by zaprice.)

Fixed phantom throws not triggering Follow Up properly. (Reported by Conrat.)