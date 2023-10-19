 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 19 October 2023

0.2.2b - I Only Have So Many Names For Bugfix Patches

Share · View all patches · Build 12486139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted undiscovered skill card visuals in the Codex to better communicate their undiscoveredness. (Feedback by Cosmaru.)

  • Adjusted Overgeared wording. (Feedback by GrimToadstool.)

  • Fixed Frost Volley & Shotgun occasionally dealing way too much damage to client players at close range. (Reported by many.)

  • Fixed Shadow of Death causing Miner to take way more damage than intended from explosions. (Reported by Cellestus & zaprice.)

  • Fixed Old Digger targeting his Ceiling Breaker at dead players. (Reported by Cellestus and others.)

  • Fixed Whiskers' health decaying down to 4 after healing. (Reported by TheAncientGolem.)

  • Attempted fix for Adventurer granting client players more ability uses when reviving in the Pit. (Reported by zaprice.)

  • Fixed phantom throws not triggering Follow Up properly. (Reported by Conrat.)

  • Fixed Armor Break not counting as a debuff for Schadenfreude. (Reported by Fwutters.)

Changed files in this update

