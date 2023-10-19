Patch Notes - Version 0.1.1

New Features and Content:
- We've added the first set of tutorial missions to explain the basic concepts of some mechanics in the game.
- When recruiting an NPC, character charisma and combat skills will now be taken into account.
- Various workstations now feature animations, effects, and sound enhancements.
- Introducing the dynamic Elite Patrols event, where a group of enemies will patrol predefined routes and carry valuable loot.
- Prices and descriptions for various items in the database have been added.
- Temples have been included as respawn points for players.
Improvements and Changes
- Missing elements in the mount interface have been added, and the call and recall mount actions have been replicated.
- Animal skinning mechanics have been implemented.
- The option to accept terms and conditions in the login menu has been removed.
- Existing ambient sounds have been improved.
- Mineral models have been corrected, and new spawners have been added to the map.
Balance and Adjustments
- A dialogue system-related issue that caused NPCs to freeze in place and not resume walking has been fixed.
- A critical error preventing the loading of saved player data, including progress, has been resolved.
- A component that blocked certain areas of the map from collecting ground items has been removed.
- An error in NPC spawning that led to critical errors has been fixed and now is operational
- Lock forcing has been temporarily disabled while a server-level issue is being investigated.
- Swimming mechanics replication has been corrected.
Please give us any feedback from bugs or errors so we can address them and better this game together
