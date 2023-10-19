Patch Notes - Version 0.1.1

New Features and Content:

We've added the first set of tutorial missions to explain the basic concepts of some mechanics in the game.

When recruiting an NPC, character charisma and combat skills will now be taken into account.

Various workstations now feature animations, effects, and sound enhancements.

Introducing the dynamic Elite Patrols event, where a group of enemies will patrol predefined routes and carry valuable loot.

Prices and descriptions for various items in the database have been added.

Temples have been included as respawn points for players.

Improvements and Changes

Missing elements in the mount interface have been added, and the call and recall mount actions have been replicated.

Animal skinning mechanics have been implemented.

The option to accept terms and conditions in the login menu has been removed.

Existing ambient sounds have been improved.

Mineral models have been corrected, and new spawners have been added to the map.

Balance and Adjustments

A dialogue system-related issue that caused NPCs to freeze in place and not resume walking has been fixed.

A critical error preventing the loading of saved player data, including progress, has been resolved.

A component that blocked certain areas of the map from collecting ground items has been removed.

An error in NPC spawning that led to critical errors has been fixed and now is operational

Lock forcing has been temporarily disabled while a server-level issue is being investigated.

Swimming mechanics replication has been corrected.

Please give us any feedback from bugs or errors so we can address them and better this game together