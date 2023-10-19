 Skip to content

Keali update for 19 October 2023

Oct. 19 2023

Oct. 19 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Low graphics setting now also disables shadows to further improve performance.
  • Controllers should now be useable without first needing to pause the game.

Changed files in this update

