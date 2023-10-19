- Low graphics setting now also disables shadows to further improve performance.
- Controllers should now be useable without first needing to pause the game.
Keali update for 19 October 2023
Oct. 19 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2538781
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2538782
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update