Patch 1.0.1

We made this game a few years ago and then life got in the way and there were some banking issues, but that's all been sorted! The game is still on a rather old version of Unity and the tools like Unity Collaborate are no longer around so there probably won't be any major updates unless the game takes off, but I figured why not make some doable fixes while I can!

-Fixed "Game Over" menu buttons being scaled weird

-Start game with more bits

-Fixed possible bugs that could occur with ending and spawns