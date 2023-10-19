 Skip to content

ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 19 October 2023

A prettier Map

  • Add a legend to the map.
  • Switch map generation algorithm to one that is more tweakable.
  • Animate lines between the map node the player is on and the ones the player can travel towards.
  • Color visited map nodes and lines in pink.

