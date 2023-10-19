- Add a legend to the map.
- Switch map generation algorithm to one that is more tweakable.
- Animate lines between the map node the player is on and the ones the player can travel towards.
- Color visited map nodes and lines in pink.
ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 19 October 2023
A prettier Map
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2555872
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update