Major Game Update - Now Available!

Hello, SCP-479 players!

We're thrilled to announce a significant update that's now available for download. Here's a breakdown of what to expect:

Key Randomization:

Keys will often be in different locations within the same rooms. However, some remain static to ensure the game isn't overly complicated.

Resource Randomization:

Each new game will have varied amounts and locations for resources. Expect an average of 30 medicines and 45 batteries in a typical playthrough.

Archive's Code Randomization:

Every playthrough will have a unique code for the archive. Can you guess it?

New Horror Moments:

More scares added for an intensified experience. We won't spoil the details, though!

Complete Balance Overhaul:

We've worked on ensuring the game remains engaging, challenging, yet not too daunting for beginners.

Enhanced Control Friendliness:

Picking up batteries now auto-loads them into the flashlight if needed. Doors unlock and open with fewer clicks. Plus, some other quality-of-life improvements.

Gamma Settings:

Adjust brightness and contrast on-the-fly from the settings. If the game seems too dark, tweak the gamma for a more personalized experience.

Steam Achievements:

Four new achievements have been added to reward your progress!

Optimization Improvement:

Enhanced for smoother gameplay.

Partial Controller Support:

Though we can't guarantee compatibility with all gamepads, we've introduced some support. We recommend keyboard and mouse for optimal precision.

Thank you for your continued support! We hope these changes enhance your SCP-479 experience. As always, your feedback is invaluable.