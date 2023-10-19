 Skip to content

Axis Football 2024 update for 19 October 2023

Patch v2.0 - New Stadium, Fixes, and Improvements!

Patch v2.0 - New Stadium, Fixes, and Improvements!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Axis Football 2024 v2.0 is now live!

Check out the brand new stadium for the Minnesota Pride!

  • Fixed an issue with editing players where the scroll window for player attributes wasn't getting reset. This caused the window to not display the selected attributed.
  • Fixed an issue where certain defensive achievements weren't properly being awarded when.
  • Fixed the issue where the ball was always being spotted in the middle of the field rather than spotting on the hashes when appropriate.
  • Fixed an issue with the depth chart where the best players weren't always being set to play in the correct positions.
  • The right stick on controllers will no longer deselect the salary and year fields when offering contracts to free agents, coaches, and players.
  • Added a new stadium to the game: Minnesota
  • Fixed an issue where selecting custom fields in the team editor was not properly saving and/or was applying those changes to other teams.
  • Updated clock management AI

