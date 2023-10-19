Patch v2.0 - New Stadium, Fixes, and Improvements!

Axis Football 2024 v2.0 is now live!
Check out the brand new stadium for the Minnesota Pride!
- Fixed an issue with editing players where the scroll window for player attributes wasn't getting reset. This caused the window to not display the selected attributed.
- Fixed an issue where certain defensive achievements weren't properly being awarded when.
- Fixed the issue where the ball was always being spotted in the middle of the field rather than spotting on the hashes when appropriate.
- Fixed an issue with the depth chart where the best players weren't always being set to play in the correct positions.
- The right stick on controllers will no longer deselect the salary and year fields when offering contracts to free agents, coaches, and players.
- Added a new stadium to the game: Minnesota
- Fixed an issue where selecting custom fields in the team editor was not properly saving and/or was applying those changes to other teams.
- Updated clock management AI
Changed files in this update