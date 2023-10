Share · View all patches · Build 12485791 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 19:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

Here is a small hotfix for some issues that came up in today's patch

Fixed some issues with Z-fighting in book

Fixed placing convex corner tarp on beams directly on the ground not working

Improved visibility of light leading the way to cave b extension

Removed aipause, aighost and cavelight from release builds

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.