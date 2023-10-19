 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Extreme Tag! update for 19 October 2023

Untitled

Share · View all patches · Build 12485775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:
-Fixed issue with Jack-O'-Lantern cosmetic where the hat does not display at all.
-Fixed issue with Pirate cosmetic where the hat is offset on the head slightly.
-Fixed issue with Inkcap cosmetic where the hat is using the wrong colors.

More details regarding the last update:
The limited cosmetics 'Jack-O'-Lantern,' 'Butchered,' and 'Witch' will be available until the update at the beginning of September, as well as the temporary map and main menu visuals. Make sure to experience all this before they are gone!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2207751 Depot 2207751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2207752 Depot 2207752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2207753 Depot 2207753
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link