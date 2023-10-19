Fixes:

-Fixed issue with Jack-O'-Lantern cosmetic where the hat does not display at all.

-Fixed issue with Pirate cosmetic where the hat is offset on the head slightly.

-Fixed issue with Inkcap cosmetic where the hat is using the wrong colors.

More details regarding the last update:

The limited cosmetics 'Jack-O'-Lantern,' 'Butchered,' and 'Witch' will be available until the update at the beginning of September, as well as the temporary map and main menu visuals. Make sure to experience all this before they are gone!