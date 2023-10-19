 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Harem in Another World update for 19 October 2023

0.51 Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12485687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where Goblin advisors appeared twice
  • Fixed bug when skipping dolly scene
  • Updated hint system with teleport clue
  • Improved boss battle so now single press instead of press and hold
  • Added failsafe where if the boss battle is failed three times in a row the player has an option to skip it

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2419801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link