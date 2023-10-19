- Fixed bug where Goblin advisors appeared twice
- Fixed bug when skipping dolly scene
- Updated hint system with teleport clue
- Improved boss battle so now single press instead of press and hold
- Added failsafe where if the boss battle is failed three times in a row the player has an option to skip it
Harem in Another World update for 19 October 2023
0.51 Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2419801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update