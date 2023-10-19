 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fantasy Survivors update for 19 October 2023

Update 101: Auto gold bag and better health regen

Share · View all patches · Build 12485650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

A lot of players have asked for the option to automatically take gold bags once all equipment has been upgraded.

  • Automatically choose the gold bag as level up choice (set by player).
  • Health now regenerates every half second, resulting in smoother healing (used to be every second).
  • Added a smoke effect to the blunderbuss attack.
  • Sometimes the player's level at the top didn't match the level shown in the portrait.
  • You are now informed when you exceed a character's maximum level reached.
  • Increased the player portrait refresh rates to half a second.
  • The text on the Game Over screen glitched when OK was clicked.
  • A weapon's description now says whether it has critical damage (in Shop and Stash).
  • Added a few more in-game tips.
  • Slightly increased the Pickaxe weapon's critical chance by 5%.

Shout outs to everyone who's been streaming the game. We really appreciate your efforts.
Why not come and chat with us on the Revolt Discord server? https://discord.gg/nsVgZyQa

Till later,
André

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220871 Depot 2220871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link