Update 101: Auto gold bag and better health regen

Hi all,
A lot of players have asked for the option to automatically take gold bags once all equipment has been upgraded.
- Automatically choose the gold bag as level up choice (set by player).
- Health now regenerates every half second, resulting in smoother healing (used to be every second).
- Added a smoke effect to the blunderbuss attack.
- Sometimes the player's level at the top didn't match the level shown in the portrait.
- You are now informed when you exceed a character's maximum level reached.
- Increased the player portrait refresh rates to half a second.
- The text on the Game Over screen glitched when OK was clicked.
- A weapon's description now says whether it has critical damage (in Shop and Stash).
- Added a few more in-game tips.
- Slightly increased the Pickaxe weapon's critical chance by 5%.
Shout outs to everyone who's been streaming the game. We really appreciate your efforts.
Why not come and chat with us on the Revolt Discord server? https://discord.gg/nsVgZyQa
Till later,
André
Changed files in this update