Update 101: Auto gold bag and better health regen

Hi all,

A lot of players have asked for the option to automatically take gold bags once all equipment has been upgraded.

Automatically choose the gold bag as level up choice (set by player).

Health now regenerates every half second, resulting in smoother healing (used to be every second).

Added a smoke effect to the blunderbuss attack.

Sometimes the player's level at the top didn't match the level shown in the portrait.

You are now informed when you exceed a character's maximum level reached.

Increased the player portrait refresh rates to half a second.

The text on the Game Over screen glitched when OK was clicked.

A weapon's description now says whether it has critical damage (in Shop and Stash).

Added a few more in-game tips.

Slightly increased the Pickaxe weapon's critical chance by 5%.

Shout outs to everyone who's been streaming the game. We really appreciate your efforts.

Till later,

André