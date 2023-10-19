- Added a startup check for incompatible AMD graphics drivers. We will now begin reversing VAC bans for affected players
- Fixed a bug in Windows 11 Auto HDR that led to smokes intermittently disappearing
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
Counter-Strike 2 update for 19 October 2023
Release Notes for 10/19/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
