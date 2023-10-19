 Skip to content

Counter-Strike 2 update for 19 October 2023

Release Notes for 10/19/2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a startup check for incompatible AMD graphics drivers. We will now begin reversing VAC bans for affected players
  • Fixed a bug in Windows 11 Auto HDR that led to smokes intermittently disappearing
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes

