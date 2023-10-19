IT IS HERE

Lakeview Cabin 2 is finally coming out of Early Access!

Three years of development. Phew. I'm honestly lost for words. This doesn't mean that I'm going to stop working on the game, there's still stuff I want to do. But every piece of content that I wanted there to be upon release, is now in the game. So why wait around, I don't want to be one of the developers who get stuck in Early Access limbo...

Also, I was thinking of increasing the price, since the game is definitely on the cheaper side. But in all honesty, don't you just hate how everything has gone up in price lately? So maybe I can bring some respite into this situation, by staying with the lower price tag. Or maybe I'm shooting myself in the foot, who knows... Throw me a nickel when you see me homeless on the street.

What I'm trying to say is that I'm so grateful to everyone who has supported me and my games through the years. I know I have my shortcomings, as the many patches that broke the game has shown. But damn if this isn't what I was meant to do, so thank you for allowing me to live this life!

I promise to make it up to you!

Thank you!

Roope

Patchnotes: