Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 19 October 2023

Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.030

Share · View all patches · Build 12485529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Slowdown at charging weapon reduced from -60% to -40% of normal walking speed.
  • Hitbox of the player and several enemies reduced.
  • Scrap resources are now also influenced by the bonus value of the item (if there is one).
  • Bonuses in inventory are now in the translation file.
  • Blacksmith skill increase is now modified for the type of crafted equipment.
  • Difficulty decreased.
  • New equipment class "Jewelry". You can equip 2 of them in the inventory and they can have up to two bonuses.
  • Added jewelry to the crafting at the blacksmith.
  • New stat "Gathering" which increases the resources gathered from stones and trees and the damage dealt to them in percentage.
  • New "Gathering" bonus on items like the armor and jewelry possible, which increases the gathering stat.
  • Soulpower soulreaper has now only 5 Levels and increases the chance of double souls 4% per level.
  • New "Scrap all" button in the inventory to scrap all unequipped items at once.
  • Speed stat of the weapon is less influencing the swing speed of the weapon.
  • Speed stat of the weapon is now influencing the charging speed of the weapon.
  • The crafting result gets now highlighted by darkening the rest of the screen to draw attention to the button choice scrap/ok.
  • Bugfix: There was no improvement from soulpower plasmaball level 4 to 5.
  • Bugfix: "Bonus:" is now only shown in the crafting result if there is one.
  • Bugfix: Game is now saved when inventory is closed, so your equipped weapons stay in the slots when you quit the game right after equipping.
  • Bugfix: Slowdown persisted when weapon was charged at boss appearance.
  • Bugfix: Slowdown persisted when weapon was charged at barricade break.
  • Bugfix: Crash north of the village.
  • Bugfix: The Interaction message is now above enemies.
  • Bugfix: Soulpower soulreaper was not working correctly.
  • Bugfix: The bonus (if existent) for luck is now also shown in the stats.
  • Bugfix: In the townhall building the souls per minute were displayed wrong.
  • Bugfix: Several minor bugfixes.

Changed files in this update

