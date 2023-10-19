Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.030

- Slowdown at charging weapon reduced from -60% to -40% of normal walking speed.
- Hitbox of the player and several enemies reduced.
- Scrap resources are now also influenced by the bonus value of the item (if there is one).
- Bonuses in inventory are now in the translation file.
- Blacksmith skill increase is now modified for the type of crafted equipment.
- Difficulty decreased.
- New equipment class "Jewelry". You can equip 2 of them in the inventory and they can have up to two bonuses.
- Added jewelry to the crafting at the blacksmith.
- New stat "Gathering" which increases the resources gathered from stones and trees and the damage dealt to them in percentage.
- New "Gathering" bonus on items like the armor and jewelry possible, which increases the gathering stat.
- Soulpower soulreaper has now only 5 Levels and increases the chance of double souls 4% per level.
- New "Scrap all" button in the inventory to scrap all unequipped items at once.
- Speed stat of the weapon is less influencing the swing speed of the weapon.
- Speed stat of the weapon is now influencing the charging speed of the weapon.
- The crafting result gets now highlighted by darkening the rest of the screen to draw attention to the button choice scrap/ok.
- Bugfix: There was no improvement from soulpower plasmaball level 4 to 5.
- Bugfix: "Bonus:" is now only shown in the crafting result if there is one.
- Bugfix: Game is now saved when inventory is closed, so your equipped weapons stay in the slots when you quit the game right after equipping.
- Bugfix: Slowdown persisted when weapon was charged at boss appearance.
- Bugfix: Slowdown persisted when weapon was charged at barricade break.
- Bugfix: Crash north of the village.
- Bugfix: The Interaction message is now above enemies.
- Bugfix: Soulpower soulreaper was not working correctly.
- Bugfix: The bonus (if existent) for luck is now also shown in the stats.
- Bugfix: In the townhall building the souls per minute were displayed wrong.
- Bugfix: Several minor bugfixes.
