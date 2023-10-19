New Update!

Major Update:

NEW:

Music from start of level (made because sometimes player can forget that it's even exist)

Subtitles for each localization (to understand what main character say or who is saying on Radio)

Poland localization, along with fixed localization in other languages

FIXES:

Improved AI behavior:

AI can walk around the area until you will arrive as the range

If you kill one of the enemies, the entire group of it will chase you for 5.0s

Improved hit registration

Shooters, are now shooters. Now they attack from Distance, will try to move around you to get better angle and shoot you.

Sounds of bots can be heard from way far distance

Fixed bug with Door in location Derzhprom (before if you go fast enough to door while it's unlocking it could show you text to start breaking door, which later would stay forever until you complete or restart level)

Fixed bug with crouching sound (Where in some levels you could hear spray sound)

Fixed bug with Notes (Before if you would try to read Note that you got from dead body, or Note in location Borki, you could walk, and eventually you would stick to that note forever until you would go back to same place and Press E again)

Fixed sound bugs, where some sounds cannot be muted

Fixed localization bugs that were showing wrong translation.