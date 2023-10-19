version 0.8.9 'Sacrifice' (+scaling rework)

Among other things, this update pretty significantly reworks how player attributes / effects scale stuff like armor / block / hit, removing a lot of instances where flat bonuses were being multiplied, and is going to significantly change the game feel for certain builds (namely, the ones I like to play a lot, such as a Reaver of Eris, high armor fighters, etc)

In exchange, there have been some changes to how the higher cycles work - enemy HIT scaling is much reduced at values greater than 1000, while applied effects are randomly increased based on the cycle #. This should make armor and block much more effective in these escalated climes (against being one-shot at least)

This was all tangential to reworking the sacrifice mechanic, which now will scale off the item being sacrificed, allowing you to "transfer" some of the power of an early-upgraded item to a new item

At the same time, summons and familiars were also given a large boost, and some other stuff...but will do it in bullet points

FINAL WORD - if a build seems suddenly weaker with NO salvation, I'm always glad to find out - the ultimate goal is to create as many roads to power as possible. Even if the game isn't there yet, that's where it wants to go (Eris followers with base hit in the millions is no longer something that happens...or is it...?)

General

All attributes once again visible in the Glory-up screen

Hit / Acc / Block etc had their scaling reworked and made consistent with how damage scales, it goes like this: ((base value determined from attributes / items)) * (scaling effects applied, such as Eris) + (flat bonuses applied, such as Poise / Heavyweight) ---> (total divided by major penalties such as Inflexibility, Beast Visage etc)

The amount of flat Armor / Block granted by Dexterity increased, as was the % scaling granted by Strength --> Strength is effective if your equipped items give high armor / block already, whereas DEX is a LOT better if you're naked / items have low attributes

Sacrifice now improves any corresponding item with 25% of the attributes of the sacrificed item, and always adds +Life (no longer need to take stuff off to get the +Life)

Summons now gain Hit and Life scaling from your current Glory (the scaling familiars had)

Familiars now ALSO gain Acc / Dodge / Block / Armor / Speed scaling from your Willpower

The game now "skips" the turns of units that wouldn't have been able to take an action anyway (this is relevant in situations where the room is filled with summons, and should increase resolution speed)

Abbreviated the ally order button, now hotkey [4] and shows familiars too, mousing over gives more detailed information

Swap weapon hands now hotkey [5] (it tells you this if you mouse over the inventory button)

More detail when mousing over the current floor in the Path of Dust

Path of Dust now only grants glory if you get to floor 6, and the Glory received is reduced

Added a search field for the combat log

Effects

Rewrote effects to make the distinct clauses more visible (especially significant with Berserk)

Poise now only loses 25% stacks on step

Bleed and Entangle are no removed upon clearing a level

New effect, Agony, raises all received damage to 2% of max life

Pilgrim, Powers, Prestige etc

Added Torturer, prestige class, requires 20 points in "harmful Master" powers (such as Master Bleed); apply Agony to self on stand still; when you apply a harmful effect to yourself, apply it to a random enemy = current stacks on self

Paragon reworked, now requires 25 points in ANY power, instead applies the positive effect to a single random ally, with applied stacks = current stacks on self

Champion no longer loses Poise on step if attack range =1

Added a 3rd variation for each Culture sprite, now cycles through whenever you click

Tugar base armor and Life raised

Added Fire Familiar, summons a Red Dragon familiar, all allies gain +Hit and the Red Dragon is healed whenever you apply Scorch or Inflame; Red Dragon Life / Hit multiplied by skill level

Ice Familiar, Grika Life / Hit multiplied by skill level

Plaguedrinking now also heals off doom (SOME DAY there will be more plague-themed death/poison stuff)

Set a maximum for effect stacks added by Priest

Eris attribute bonus raised to 100%

Fire Necklace now targets 2 enemies

Mirage Shield now also summons a Psychomorph on stand still

Rat Banner now instead summons a Rat-man Flourisher on entrance OR game turn; when a Rat-man Flourisher dies, you summon a Rat-Man peltast at a random tile

Enemies