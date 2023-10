Hello! This patch is for Linux users only. It should fix the no sound issue, but If you continue to have issues with your setup, try the following:

Right click on Poems & Codes in your library and select Properties. Click Compatibility and check the box that says "Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool". Use the dropdown that appears to select "Steam Linux Runtime 1.0".

If that doesn't do the trick for you, let us know!