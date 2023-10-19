Update #3: Ratchet



Hello mercs! Today we've cranked hard on stability and any reported blocking issue that we could fix to get you another patch. This one only focuses on bug fixing. There are a number of big fixes in here that should help bring down barriers to play or odd results after missions.

Eternally Injured Mercs

Some of your core crew, if send to see a doctor for faster recovery, could end up never coming back. We've resolved the bug and also included a sweeper which will push any mercs who have gone missing in this fashion immediately back into the active pool.

Unavailable Item Slots

There was an issue where you could end up with less than 2 items and you would be unable to reequip. This is now resolved. Remember to keep your inventory stocked with your favorite items, as your loadout choices are immediately refreshed so your loadout of items stays stocked (if you picked grenades, threw a grenade, and have a grenade, it is re-equipped for you... but only if you have one in your inventory!)

Carnivore Legwork

Attempting the legwork in Carnivore was causing an issue that locked up the screen from input. This is now resolved, apologies.

We've also fixed some bugs in the roster about wounded status display, very rare occurrences where medical timeline events were not appearing and the blank screen you'd end up on if you tried to talk toa Contact from their Contact List screen.

