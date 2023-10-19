 Skip to content

Town of Salem 2 update for 19 October 2023

Patch R.1.1.39 - 10/19/2023

Patch R.1.1.39 - 10/19/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are doing a quick patch to make some improvements to the Town Elder system based on the feedback we saw. Thank you all for trying it out and letting us know how you felt!

Improvements
• PlagueBearer Silhouette Added

New Player Classic Mode Changes
• Town Elder messages are no longer anonymous.
• Elder Tells now warn the player using them that trolling or metagaming using Elder Tells will result in a suspension.
• New Player Classic Mode is now active for the first 10 games played instead of 5.
• Games played to become a Town Elder has been increased to 50. Additionally, players will have to re-apply to remain Town Elders.

