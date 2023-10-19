 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reentry - An Orbital Simulator update for 19 October 2023

Reentry has been patched to 0.99.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12485355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


This is a minor patch that corrects and improves the anti-aliasing (visible artifacts/bleeding) during normal play, and the laser pointers while in VR mode. This will make interaction easier as the pointers will now better and more correctly target the object it points at, cut the ray and render a small cursor at the collision point.

The patch will also fix an issue with the anti-aliasing located in the post-processing layer of the game. This issue rendered a glare on one of the eyes in VR, and caused bleeding artifacts during flat mode rendering (non-VR).

This layer is combined with the general anti-aliasing setting accessible through the Quality settings from the Main Manu.

Post processing can be toggled completely from the same menu. For VR play, I recommend turning off all post-processing layers and antialiasing for performance reasons if you struggling with low framerates.

Patch notes:

  • Improved the VR laser pointer and ray casting logic
  • Fixed anti aliasing issues

Changed files in this update

Reentry - An Orbital Simulator Content Depot 882141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link