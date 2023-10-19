Reentry has been patched to 0.99.8



This is a minor patch that corrects and improves the anti-aliasing (visible artifacts/bleeding) during normal play, and the laser pointers while in VR mode. This will make interaction easier as the pointers will now better and more correctly target the object it points at, cut the ray and render a small cursor at the collision point.

The patch will also fix an issue with the anti-aliasing located in the post-processing layer of the game. This issue rendered a glare on one of the eyes in VR, and caused bleeding artifacts during flat mode rendering (non-VR).

This layer is combined with the general anti-aliasing setting accessible through the Quality settings from the Main Manu.

Post processing can be toggled completely from the same menu. For VR play, I recommend turning off all post-processing layers and antialiasing for performance reasons if you struggling with low framerates.

Patch notes: