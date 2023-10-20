📢A big premiere now arrived🚜🚜🚜

Hello fellow farmers
Today is a very important day for our company.
Our first game "Farmer's Life" that started in Early Access - now is finally Fully Released❗️
If you want to check how the game looks, here is the latest trailer
You can grab the game now when it's 20% off!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1137750/Farmers_Life
If you want to talk with us, share your opinion, speak with the community, send feedback, or just goof around. Jump on our discord_server We are waiting!
Have a great time playing,
FreeMind team.
