Farmer's Life: Prologue update for 20 October 2023

📢A big premiere now arrived🚜🚜🚜

Build 12485262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello fellow farmers
Today is a very important day for our company.

Our first game "Farmer's Life" that started in Early Access - now is finally Fully Released❗️

If you want to check how the game looks, here is the latest trailer

You can grab the game now when it's 20% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1137750/Farmers_Life

If you want to talk with us, share your opinion, speak with the community, send feedback, or just goof around. Jump on our discord_server We are waiting!

Have a great time playing,
FreeMind team.

Changed files in this update

Farmer's Life: Prologue Content Depot 1457731
  • Loading history…
