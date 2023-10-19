 Skip to content

Madville+ update for 19 October 2023

Update: soft-lock bug fix

Update: soft-lock bug fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Madville 1.2.2 is now live:

FIXED: Game freezing soft-lock issue that occurs in some conditions is found & fixed, hopefully it shouldn't happen anymore.

Happy gaming!

