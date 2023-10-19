"Host of Horrors" Content Update Available Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12485247 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy

New horrors await! As more rifts appear across the Constant, monsters have started rising from the dead, becoming vessels for unearthly apparitions. You'd better not let your guard down...

What's New?

More Scrapbook categories added: "Things" and "Points of Interest"

Discover the "Saw Horse" crafting station for constructing tables and chairs plus a few other new fun items.

Craft a working Gramophone.

New Lunar mutations brought on by the Rifts: Two giant mutations One hunt mutation New weather phenomenon

New craftables at the Brightsmithy, available from defeating the new mutations.

New armor set with an assist from Wagstaff.

Streaming Drops



We're offering a new set of streaming drops over on Twitch.tv. Check [out this post](klei.gg/DSTCurrentDrop) for details.

New Skins!



Guest of Honor Chest ($4.99usd)

This Guest of Honor chest contains skins for: Warly, Wortox, and Wormwood.

Fantasmical Woodworking Chest ($3.99 / 8 RMB)

This Fantasmical Woodworking Chest contains the following belongings skin items: Enchanting Woodland Table, Four-Leg Clover Table, Four-Leg Clover Chair, Toadstool, Horn of Lushness, Blooming

Cozy Woodworking Chest ($3.99 / 8 RMB)

This Cozy Woodworking Chest contains the following belongings skin items: Cozy Round Table, Cozy Square Table, Cozy Wooden Chair, Cozy Wooden Stool, Tree's Company, Artisanal Vase, Warm and Fuzzy Lamp, Cozy Frame, Merm with a Pearl Earring, and Rustic Record Spinner.

Rhymes with Play!

Thanks for reading, we have some points for you too!

And more!

As we head toward Hallowed Nights next week the team is hard at work on the next update as well as the next Lunar New Year event. We'll have more information about the next update as we head toward beta at the end of next month.

Have fun!