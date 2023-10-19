 Skip to content

Musical Range update for 19 October 2023

Update 1.9.3.188

Build 12485211 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello slingerstars!

We are pushing a small update today. The advanced tutorial now should do it's job better, as it has been re-ordered, with new steps and musical prhase, as well as finally adding the Ottava voice lines. We also are pushing a few minor fixes and tweaks

Change Log

  • Updated Advanced Tutorial

    • Re ordered the tutorial steps
    • Tutorial Slinger now displays Note Names, a note icon, and a preview of the note model.
    • Added Ottava Voice lines
    • Added new musical phrases
    • Changed the number of notes
    • Fixed crowd not starting with big size.

  • Changed Aim Assist logic to take into consideration multiple parameters to improve Note Selection when a shot trace hits multiple possible target notes.

  • Updated some Wasteland stage visuals

  • Fixed Basic Tutorial not loading on default for new players.

Known Issue

  • Aim assist can make you ignore some shots that should have hit, when shooting at a any handed note and there is another note nearby that is generating points.

    • This has been resolved internally, but won't be on today's update.

If you haven't joined our [Discord](www.discord.gg/NvS2NBqVXw), it's the best place to ask questions, be up to date on dev changes, as well as to finding and learning on how to create custom songs.

Have fun!

