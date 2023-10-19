Update 1.9.3.188

Hello slingerstars!

We are pushing a small update today. The advanced tutorial now should do it's job better, as it has been re-ordered, with new steps and musical prhase, as well as finally adding the Ottava voice lines. We also are pushing a few minor fixes and tweaks

Change Log

Updated Advanced Tutorial Re ordered the tutorial steps Tutorial Slinger now displays Note Names, a note icon, and a preview of the note model. Added Ottava Voice lines Added new musical phrases Changed the number of notes Fixed crowd not starting with big size.

Changed Aim Assist logic to take into consideration multiple parameters to improve Note Selection when a shot trace hits multiple possible target notes.

Updated some Wasteland stage visuals

Fixed Basic Tutorial not loading on default for new players.

Known Issue

Aim assist can make you ignore some shots that should have hit, when shooting at a any handed note and there is another note nearby that is generating points. This has been resolved internally, but won't be on today's update.



If you haven't joined our [Discord](www.discord.gg/NvS2NBqVXw), it's the best place to ask questions, be up to date on dev changes, as well as to finding and learning on how to create custom songs.

Have fun!