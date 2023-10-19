Operation Valor Releases Today!

We're excited to announce that Operation Valor's full release will be available on PC today!
Operation Valor is a tactical top-down PvPvE shooter that provides large-scale combat through base building and teamwork. This game is a cross between action-packed military gameplay and RTS-style mechanics. Players will fight across diverse battlefields with squad-based action in vehicles, or on foot. Prepare for an exciting battle utilizing strategy, logistics, and base building.
We will be doing a developer stream on Twitch today for a few hours during our release. We will be giving away copies of Operation Valor during the stream so tune in and ask questions!
Operation Valor's full release will be available on PC today online at 12pm PDT / 9pm CEST!
