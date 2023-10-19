Operation Valor Releases Today!

We're excited to announce that Operation Valor's full release will be available on PC today!

Operation Valor is a tactical top-down PvPvE shooter that provides large-scale combat through base building and teamwork. This game is a cross between action-packed military gameplay and RTS-style mechanics. Players will fight across diverse battlefields with squad-based action in vehicles, or on foot. Prepare for an exciting battle utilizing strategy, logistics, and base building.

We will be doing a developer stream on Twitch today for a few hours during our release. We will be giving away copies of Operation Valor during the stream so tune in and ask questions!

🔰 Operation Valor Twitch 🔰

Operation Valor's full release will be available on PC today online at 12pm PDT / 9pm CEST!