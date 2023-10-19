Patch 0.5.8 Titles!

New Features:
- Characters can now equip titles
- Soulstrum mine can now be entered in Conquest Mode
- Some characters have multiple outfits
Fixes:
- Cheese now targets dead allies
- Starting gear has been weakened to account for new merchant gear
- Inns are much cheaper
- Chapter 1 has had lots of fixes with thier scenes
- The bridge in Corvos cave has been cleaned
- Fall textures have been changed so stone is no longer seasonal
- Apple tree's now give apples instead of cherries
- Some skills have been adjusted to work thier intended way.
- Lots more animations have sound
- Bosses in chapter 1 have been weakened
- Seashell bay will no longer crash the game
- Talking to a merchant in chapter 1 will no longer crash the game
- Some areas played the wrong music
- Day changes will no longer override a dungeons climate
- A house in Corvos now locks thier doors
- More tutorials added to chapter 1
Changed files in this update