Corvos Dynasty Playtest update for 19 October 2023

Patch 0.5.8 Titles!

New Features:

  • Characters can now equip titles
  • Soulstrum mine can now be entered in Conquest Mode
  • Some characters have multiple outfits

Fixes:

  • Cheese now targets dead allies
  • Starting gear has been weakened to account for new merchant gear
  • Inns are much cheaper
  • Chapter 1 has had lots of fixes with thier scenes
  • The bridge in Corvos cave has been cleaned
  • Fall textures have been changed so stone is no longer seasonal
  • Apple tree's now give apples instead of cherries
  • Some skills have been adjusted to work thier intended way.
  • Lots more animations have sound
  • Bosses in chapter 1 have been weakened
  • Seashell bay will no longer crash the game
  • Talking to a merchant in chapter 1 will no longer crash the game
  • Some areas played the wrong music
  • Day changes will no longer override a dungeons climate
  • A house in Corvos now locks thier doors
  • More tutorials added to chapter 1

