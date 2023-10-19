 Skip to content

Last Hopeless update for 19 October 2023

[Refactor] fix box dropping logic. pick item more easily

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • refine box dropping logic, now player can easily get box and box has more falling damage
  • refine new hero's aquire logic, hero can be unlocked
  • refine box falling time, box will drop instantly, removing some waiting time.
  • add survival goal UI.

