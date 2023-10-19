- refine box dropping logic, now player can easily get box and box has more falling damage
- refine new hero's aquire logic, hero can be unlocked
- refine box falling time, box will drop instantly, removing some waiting time.
- add survival goal UI.
[Refactor] fix box dropping logic. pick item more easily
