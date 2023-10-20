Growth Patch 1.0.1

Fellow nature lovers,

first of all thank you for all your feedback you sent along our way, this is very much appreciated! based on that, we prepared a small patch to tackle some issues.

Here's the changelog:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that would grant the player Point Of Interest Rewards when populating an empty Tile that was not immediately part of a Point Of Interest.

Fixed an issue that would lead to Reed Tiles having invisible water while being marked as out of range for Animal Population.

Fixed some Hills and Reed Tiles not playing their spawn animation.

Fixed some Meadow Tile Rocks always being displayed like they were out of range for the Player.

Fixed a typo in German localization.

Changes

Added personal highscore display in Main Menu.

Added more Controller Input Glyphs to some UI elements.

Thank you so much for your support and keep up populating the world of Growth.