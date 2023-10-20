Growth Patch 1.0.1

Fellow nature lovers,
first of all thank you for all your feedback you sent along our way, this is very much appreciated! based on that, we prepared a small patch to tackle some issues.
Here's the changelog:
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that would grant the player Point Of Interest Rewards when populating an empty Tile that was not immediately part of a Point Of Interest.
- Fixed an issue that would lead to Reed Tiles having invisible water while being marked as out of range for Animal Population.
- Fixed some Hills and Reed Tiles not playing their spawn animation.
- Fixed some Meadow Tile Rocks always being displayed like they were out of range for the Player.
- Fixed a typo in German localization.
Changes
- Added personal highscore display in Main Menu.
- Added more Controller Input Glyphs to some UI elements.
Thank you so much for your support and keep up populating the world of Growth.
- the Voodoo Ducks
