Hey homies,

It's time to get spooky with Subject 106, as we embark upon our first major DLC with SURVIVAL MODE!

Available NOW!

Check out the new trailer:



Contents

new combat simulator mode: Survival Mode

10 new weapon skins

1 player outfit

3 new throwables

2 cheats

Here's some slick GIFs for ya'

Begin the carnage.