Update - Multiplayer says goodbye!

Multiplayer has been removed from Fossilfuel with this update.

It seems that not many people are actively engaging in the multiplayer aspect of the game, almost all new players are playing the single-player. It doesn't make much sense to promote the game as a multiplayer experience at this point as the servers are empty.

Additionally, I'd like to remind you that the Fossilfuel 2 store page is now live. Be sure to follow updates for the exciting continuation of the epic Fossilfuel storyline!

Dangerous Bob