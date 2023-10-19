Update v0.12.4

Hello! ːNA_Crystalː

New Thursday, new update! Here's what we've got for you today:

Thyra Improvements

Many of you have shared your opinion that Thyra should be boosted. Here’s what we’ve added:

Thyras Final Shot arrow ascension now has autoaim and will search for the closest enemy. There will be as many giant arrows as projectiles Thyra has.

Thyra’s Shooter relic now adds 1 extra global projectile instead of just adding it to her relics.

The Mighty Daggers have a higher probability of shooting more daggers each time.

Blud Improvements

Blud’s ultimate ability Area has been increased from 1.5 to 2.5

Blud could lose all his red health with his passive if he had blue health

Blud will now be able to unlock 4 new relics so all characters can enjoy them!



Daily Challenge

Thanks to your feedback, you will now be able to receive rewards from the day before challenge in case you missed it! To make things fair, you will earn the Golden Badge and half of the seeds when winning. However, you won’t appear on that day’s leaderboard.

We're still working on this game mode so it is better balanced.

We’ve changed how manual aim input works

Some relics have manual aim. You can now enable/disable this option by clicking the left button of your mouse or when using controller, by moving the right joystick.

We hope this makes manual aim easier to experience. Please let us know your thoughts!

Fixes:

Items could be sold twice to Olga in some cases.

Olga’s was enabled on Innate skills too.

If you sell a relic that granted you heart containers, you will now lose them (this wasn’t working properly).

Regarding Potion restrictions, when potions “appear” in Gnöki’s realm, they will now show up as “sold” instead of appearing.

Sneak peek

And finally! We can show you a WIP from the characters Mastery Trees!

That's all for today! Wish you an amazing rest of the week!



