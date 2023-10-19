 Skip to content

Happy Mask update for 19 October 2023

Info Patch for October 19th 2023

Info Patch for October 19th 2023 just changes the Info for Trash Vomit Studios Releases & upcoming Releases to include the New Game: The Knowledge of Hermit

Also replaced a specific GAME ENDING SCENE SCREEN

Changed files in this update

