The Halloween Update

Greetings Scapers,

The nights are drawing in and the Witching hour is upon us, what better time to announce some very exciting features on our new Halloween Update.

Lots of you have asked us for a mode where you can just freely build a Terra with no win or lose conditions, so you’ll be pleased to know our new Creative Mode will give you an infinite number of buildings in a Kingdom game to build whatever you like, get creative!

Additionally, Card Recycling now allows redundant cards to be recycled for points and there’s the addition of a Finalize Game option’ which gives you the flexibility to Complete your Terra whenever you feel like it with open moves and all cards in hand converted into points (and experience!). Also in our Halloween update are leaderboards ingame, new unlockable content for banners and building re-skins, and of course for a limited time only, spooky goings-on with pumpkins and witches.

As always we love to hear what you think, does the new Creative Mode scratch your building itch and if so what are you going to build? Let us know in the comments on Steam or on our Discord.

Card Recycling

Useless or redundant cards in hand can now be recycled to score points (less than when played)

Finalize Game option.

If the player has done enough in kingdom mode, has to quit a game early or there is no way to progress further, they can end the game themselves. In this case, open moves and all cards in hand are converted into points.

Creative Mode

You asked, we listened! You can now start any Kingdom Terra in Creative Mode, in which you have an infinite number of buildings available to hand. There are no win or lose conditions, only beautiful building!

Advanced Leaderboards in-game

Best lists can now be viewed in the game (previously steam overlay). There are three sortings: global, friends, around.

More unlockable content

More banner elements, building reskins and much more.

Pumpkins and Witches (timeboxed)

Look for witches riding their brooms, pumpkins in the world and more.

Changelog

Halloween content (timeboxed)

Venture: Halloween

Exclusive unlockable Halloween banner emblem

Ingame Halloween content (no spoiler!)

Creative Mode

Merged Building Demolish Extra Card

Place Forest Extra Card

Recycle cards feature

Finalize game feature

Ingame Leaderboards for Kingdom Terras in main menu

New Ventures & unlockable content

New Fishing Boat variant

2 new feature variants

4 new banner shapes

3 new banner patterns

a new banner emblem

3 new banner borders

8 new banner decorations

New banner color: orange

Venture: Place Brewery 5x with Gold rating

Venture: Place Bakery 5x with Gold rating

Venture: Place Saw Mill 5x with Gold rating

Venture: Place Chapel 5x with Gold rating

Venture: Place Church 5x with Gold rating

Venture: Place Builder Guild 5x with Gold rating

Venture: Place Blacksmith 5x with Gold rating

Venture: Place Boat Builder 5x with Gold rating

Ventures chain: Silver 1 - Place 100 Buildings with at least Silver Rating

Ventures chain: Gold 1 - Place 100 Buildings with at least Gold Rating

Misc

Shotcut for cycle through building variants [-]

Performance improvements

Some bugfixes

UI improvements

MORE Wuselfactor

