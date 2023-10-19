 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 19 October 2023

Achievement Misfiring

Share · View all patches · Build 12484821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a report where the "Change Name" achievement fired off without changing the name. Fixed it that it will only fire if you click on the textbutton to confirm the new name.

Changed files in this update

