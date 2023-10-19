 Skip to content

Cat Warfare update for 19 October 2023

Cat Warfare - Update 58.14.1

Update 58.14.1 · Build 12484776

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Fixed]

  • Fixed killing sprees not resetting correctly.
  • Fixed Shotgun shell from not playing the sound in 3d space.
  • Fixed broken normal maps.
  • Fixed incorrect setting info for Lens Flares PostFX.

Changed files in this update

Cat Warfare Windows Depot 923371
Cat Warfare Mac Depot 923372
Cat Warfare Linux Depot 923373
