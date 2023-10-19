Abyss realm Update Now Available!

A major update with a new expansion to Tower Walker has just landed with new dungeons, new armor set bonuses, new bosses, hundreds of new items, expanded shared stash, more secrets to unlock and more steam achievements. This also adds tons of improvements to all game systems, UI/UX, animations, combat mechanics, textures, faster save/load systems. Enjoy!

There is also a new DLC available "The Warlord" for those of you who really want to support us and our future developments, while getting your hands on a load of exclusive bonus content.

Here are the patch notes (1.0071.4686):

NEW CONTENT

New dungeon "Abyss gate" Lvl 70+ (Normal)

New dungeon "Abyss gate" Lvl 120+ (Heroic)

Added 100+ new items

Added new feature - "Armor set bonuses"

Added new feature - "Dungeon Attunements"

Added new feature - "Faction reputation"

Added 15 new ring slots to shared stash

Added 20 new pet slots to shared stash

Added new story NPC interactions

Added new secret shop

Reworked armor/resistance in combat

Reworked dodge mechanics in combat

Reworked spell hit in combat

NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

Added 7 new Steam Achievements

Defeat the Juggernaut (Normal)

Defeat Eye of Moortus (Normal)

Defeat Demonlord Aranox (Normal)

Defeat the Juggernaut (Heroic)

Defeat Eye of Moortus (Heroic)

Defeat Demonlord Aranox (Heroic)

Friends in the Abyss (Faction)

EQUIPMENT

Added 5 new "Abyssal 2 piece sets"

Added 5 new "Demonic 2 piece sets"

Added 2 new "Molten" 2 piece sets"

Added 15 new legendary rare weapons

Added 25 new legendary rare armors

Added 25 new legendary rare helmets

Added 1 new legendary rare ring "Divine ring"

Added 3 new mysterious rare legendary items

Added 20 new spear type weapons to the game

Tweaks to increase total resistance from cloth armor

All cloth armor(Robe) now gives 5.0x more resistance

All cloth helmets(Robe) now gives 5.0x more resistance

Tweaks to increase total resistance from light armor

All light armor now gives 2.5x more resistance

All light helmets now gives 2.5x more resistance

Tweaks to increase total armor gained from magical rings

Tweaks to increase total armor gained from superior rings

Tweaks to increase total armor gained from ancient rings

Tweaks to increase total armor gained from dragon rings

Tweaks to increase total armor gained from mythic rings

Tweaks to increase total resistance gained from magical rings

Tweaks to increase total resistance gained from superior rings

Tweaks to increase total resistance gained from ancient rings

Tweaks to increase total resistance gained from dragon rings

Tweaks to increase total resistance gained from mythic rings

"MOORTUS BOOK" is now auto item locked and can not be sold

"MOORTUS STAFF" is now auto item locked and can not be sold

"MOORTUS GREATMACE" is now auto item locked and can not be sold

"MOORTUS MACE / SHIELD" is now auto item locked and can not be sold

"MOORTUS CLAWS" is now auto item locked and can not be sold

"MOORTUS BLADES" is now auto item locked and can not be sold

"MOORTUS DAGGER" is now auto item locked and can not be sold

"MOORTUS BOW" is now auto item locked and can not be sold

"MOORTUS DARK ORB" is now auto item locked and can not be sold

Legendary status weapons can not be auto disenchanted by recycle mode

Legendary status weapons is now auto item locked and can not be sold

PETS

Huge improvements to Pet inventory UI

Inventory listing for pets now display and highlights level and type

Pet(Summon) "Ant" now gives increased lifesteal per pet level

Pet(Summon) "Lystro" now gives correct amount of resistance

Pet(Summon) "Dodo" now gives correct amount of recovery

Pet(Summon) "Donkey" now gives correct amount of experience gain

CRAFTING

Added "Mythic key" crafting

MASTERY

Added mastery "Dungeons: Mythic Key to learn at level 70

Added mastery "Dungeons: Attunement I" to learn at level 70

Added mastery "Dungeons: Attunement II" to learn at level 120

COMBAT

Huge improvements to armor damage reduction formula in combat

Huge improvements to resistance damage reduction formula in combat

TOWER

Added new NPC and story dialogue in the laboratory at floor 33

Improvements to all hidden floors and NPCs in the tower

Reduced respawn rate on floor 111

Emerald now drops on floor 101, 102, 105, 110, 115, 117 and 119

Amethyst now drops on floor 102, 105, 107, 110, 115, 117 and 119

Diamond now drops on floor 106, 107, 108, 114 and 121

Sapphire now drops on floor 103, 106, 114 and 122

Quartz now drops on floor 111, 112, 118, 120 and 123

Runestone now drops in higher amounts depending on floor level

Quartz now drops in higher amounts depending on floor level

Task manager now skips very low mobs/spawn speed floors (90, 100 and 110)

Floor 123 now has a door down to Floor 122

All droppable pets now have slighty increased drop chance

Slighty reduced boss experience

Beastkin Druid spell "Barkskin" is now instant

Stalkers "Mortal Blow" damage has been slighly reduced

Duelist now as intended doesn't block enemy damage when using the "Revenge" ability

Tower navigation menu has been improved

Tower navigation menu now shows dungeon floors

Boss "Elder Plant" now correcly does physical and not magical damage

Dodge no longer works against magic damage

Magic attacks no longer has a chance to miss

Armors physical damage reduction has been increased

Resistance magical damage reduction has been increased

Fixed an error in the buff UI causing soulshots to overide one of the active skills

MISC

Added new item - Abyss core fragment

Added new item - Mythic key

Added new item - Potion of Learning II

Added new item - Potion of Luck II

Added new item - Physical Damage Potion II

Added new item - Spell Damage Potion II

Added new item - Fortitude potion II

Added new item - Armor potion II

Added new item - Resistance potion II

Added class specific B-grade weapons to shop in basecamp

Added class specific B-grade armor to shop in basecamp

Added class specific B-grade helmets to shop in basecamp

Drinking a pot no longer opens character UI in basecamp

Tweaks to rebalance price values for D-grade equipment

Upgraded shared stash systems to increase space

Fixed issues with inventory storage cap limit

Fixed issues with task manager slots taken by deleted characters

Fixed issues with pet shop not working correctly

Improvements to tower overview UI in basecamp

Huge improvements to all combat AI behaviour

Huge improvements to all equipment databases and systems

Minor improvements to milestone and achievement systems

Minor improvements to enchanting systems

Added some additional preparation work for "Gardens of Riana"

Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"

Added some additional preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"

Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement III"

Added some preparation work for "Hunter/Beastmaster"

Added some preparation work for "Necromancer/Lich"

Added some preparation work for "Zulmaris Swamplands"

Added some preparation work for "Abyss Pits"

Added some preparation work for "Desert Southlands"

Optimized and improved load order for faster loading

Hundreds of minor interface refinements

Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes

Updated several tooltips

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2646230/Tower_Walker__The_Warlord/

TOWER WALKER: THE WARLORD adds 1 new playable class "The warlord" and 1 new special party companion "The treasure goblin" with a unique set of skills. By buying this DLC you are first and foremost showing your support for Tower Walker and future development but you also get a load of exclusive bonus content.

BONUS CONTENT

PLAYABLE CLASS

Soldier

Warlord (Subclass)

PARTY COMPANION

Treasure goblin

Thanks for your support!