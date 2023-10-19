Abyss realm Update Now Available!

A major update with a new expansion to Tower Walker has just landed with new dungeons, new armor set bonuses, new bosses, hundreds of new items, expanded shared stash, more secrets to unlock and more steam achievements. This also adds tons of improvements to all game systems, UI/UX, animations, combat mechanics, textures, faster save/load systems. Enjoy!
There is also a new DLC available "The Warlord" for those of you who really want to support us and our future developments, while getting your hands on a load of exclusive bonus content.
Here are the patch notes (1.0071.4686):
NEW CONTENT
- New dungeon "Abyss gate" Lvl 70+ (Normal)
- New dungeon "Abyss gate" Lvl 120+ (Heroic)
- Added 100+ new items
- Added new feature - "Armor set bonuses"
- Added new feature - "Dungeon Attunements"
- Added new feature - "Faction reputation"
- Added 15 new ring slots to shared stash
- Added 20 new pet slots to shared stash
- Added new story NPC interactions
- Added new secret shop
- Reworked armor/resistance in combat
- Reworked dodge mechanics in combat
- Reworked spell hit in combat
NEW ACHIEVEMENTS
- Added 7 new Steam Achievements
- Defeat the Juggernaut (Normal)
- Defeat Eye of Moortus (Normal)
- Defeat Demonlord Aranox (Normal)
- Defeat the Juggernaut (Heroic)
- Defeat Eye of Moortus (Heroic)
- Defeat Demonlord Aranox (Heroic)
- Friends in the Abyss (Faction)
EQUIPMENT
- Added 5 new "Abyssal 2 piece sets"
- Added 5 new "Demonic 2 piece sets"
- Added 2 new "Molten" 2 piece sets"
- Added 15 new legendary rare weapons
- Added 25 new legendary rare armors
- Added 25 new legendary rare helmets
- Added 1 new legendary rare ring "Divine ring"
- Added 3 new mysterious rare legendary items
- Added 20 new spear type weapons to the game
- Tweaks to increase total resistance from cloth armor
- All cloth armor(Robe) now gives 5.0x more resistance
- All cloth helmets(Robe) now gives 5.0x more resistance
- Tweaks to increase total resistance from light armor
- All light armor now gives 2.5x more resistance
- All light helmets now gives 2.5x more resistance
- Tweaks to increase total armor gained from magical rings
- Tweaks to increase total armor gained from superior rings
- Tweaks to increase total armor gained from ancient rings
- Tweaks to increase total armor gained from dragon rings
- Tweaks to increase total armor gained from mythic rings
- Tweaks to increase total resistance gained from magical rings
- Tweaks to increase total resistance gained from superior rings
- Tweaks to increase total resistance gained from ancient rings
- Tweaks to increase total resistance gained from dragon rings
- Tweaks to increase total resistance gained from mythic rings
- "MOORTUS BOOK" is now auto item locked and can not be sold
- "MOORTUS STAFF" is now auto item locked and can not be sold
- "MOORTUS GREATMACE" is now auto item locked and can not be sold
- "MOORTUS MACE / SHIELD" is now auto item locked and can not be sold
- "MOORTUS CLAWS" is now auto item locked and can not be sold
- "MOORTUS BLADES" is now auto item locked and can not be sold
- "MOORTUS DAGGER" is now auto item locked and can not be sold
- "MOORTUS BOW" is now auto item locked and can not be sold
- "MOORTUS DARK ORB" is now auto item locked and can not be sold
- Legendary status weapons can not be auto disenchanted by recycle mode
- Legendary status weapons is now auto item locked and can not be sold
PETS
- Huge improvements to Pet inventory UI
- Inventory listing for pets now display and highlights level and type
- Pet(Summon) "Ant" now gives increased lifesteal per pet level
- Pet(Summon) "Lystro" now gives correct amount of resistance
- Pet(Summon) "Dodo" now gives correct amount of recovery
- Pet(Summon) "Donkey" now gives correct amount of experience gain
CRAFTING
- Added "Mythic key" crafting
MASTERY
- Added mastery "Dungeons: Mythic Key to learn at level 70
- Added mastery "Dungeons: Attunement I" to learn at level 70
- Added mastery "Dungeons: Attunement II" to learn at level 120
COMBAT
- Huge improvements to armor damage reduction formula in combat
- Huge improvements to resistance damage reduction formula in combat
TOWER
- Added new NPC and story dialogue in the laboratory at floor 33
- Improvements to all hidden floors and NPCs in the tower
- Reduced respawn rate on floor 111
- Emerald now drops on floor 101, 102, 105, 110, 115, 117 and 119
- Amethyst now drops on floor 102, 105, 107, 110, 115, 117 and 119
- Diamond now drops on floor 106, 107, 108, 114 and 121
- Sapphire now drops on floor 103, 106, 114 and 122
- Quartz now drops on floor 111, 112, 118, 120 and 123
- Runestone now drops in higher amounts depending on floor level
- Quartz now drops in higher amounts depending on floor level
- Task manager now skips very low mobs/spawn speed floors (90, 100 and 110)
- Floor 123 now has a door down to Floor 122
- All droppable pets now have slighty increased drop chance
- Slighty reduced boss experience
- Beastkin Druid spell "Barkskin" is now instant
- Stalkers "Mortal Blow" damage has been slighly reduced
- Duelist now as intended doesn't block enemy damage when using the "Revenge" ability
- Tower navigation menu has been improved
- Tower navigation menu now shows dungeon floors
- Boss "Elder Plant" now correcly does physical and not magical damage
- Dodge no longer works against magic damage
- Magic attacks no longer has a chance to miss
- Armors physical damage reduction has been increased
- Resistance magical damage reduction has been increased
- Fixed an error in the buff UI causing soulshots to overide one of the active skills
MISC
- Added new item - Abyss core fragment
- Added new item - Mythic key
- Added new item - Potion of Learning II
- Added new item - Potion of Luck II
- Added new item - Physical Damage Potion II
- Added new item - Spell Damage Potion II
- Added new item - Fortitude potion II
- Added new item - Armor potion II
- Added new item - Resistance potion II
- Added class specific B-grade weapons to shop in basecamp
- Added class specific B-grade armor to shop in basecamp
- Added class specific B-grade helmets to shop in basecamp
- Drinking a pot no longer opens character UI in basecamp
- Tweaks to rebalance price values for D-grade equipment
- Upgraded shared stash systems to increase space
- Fixed issues with inventory storage cap limit
- Fixed issues with task manager slots taken by deleted characters
- Fixed issues with pet shop not working correctly
- Improvements to tower overview UI in basecamp
- Huge improvements to all combat AI behaviour
- Huge improvements to all equipment databases and systems
- Minor improvements to milestone and achievement systems
- Minor improvements to enchanting systems
- Added some additional preparation work for "Gardens of Riana"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Frozen Northlands"
- Added some additional preparation work for "Forests of Aldera"
- Added some preparation work for "Dungeon Attunement III"
- Added some preparation work for "Hunter/Beastmaster"
- Added some preparation work for "Necromancer/Lich"
- Added some preparation work for "Zulmaris Swamplands"
- Added some preparation work for "Abyss Pits"
- Added some preparation work for "Desert Southlands"
- Optimized and improved load order for faster loading
- Hundreds of minor interface refinements
- Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes
- Updated several tooltips
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2646230/Tower_Walker__The_Warlord/
TOWER WALKER: THE WARLORD adds 1 new playable class "The warlord" and 1 new special party companion "The treasure goblin" with a unique set of skills. By buying this DLC you are first and foremost showing your support for Tower Walker and future development but you also get a load of exclusive bonus content.
BONUS CONTENT
PLAYABLE CLASS
- Soldier
- Warlord (Subclass)
PARTY COMPANION
- Treasure goblin
