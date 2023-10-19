Innovative rotor configurations, sleek cockpit designs, and formidable thrust! These are just a handful of features that define the helicopters in Airport CEO, a new type of vessel that can now traffic your airport! Featuring iconic models like the Bell 206 and the Boeing CH-47 Chinook in a passenger configuration, the Airport CEO Helicopters DLC showcases a quintet of distinct helicopter models that have played a pivotal role in aviation.

This DLC also enables you to operate a new type of airport: Helicopters only! Of course, a hybrid configuration is also supported per your airport’s requirements.

New features:

Five new helicopters

Two new airlines

The small helipad

The medium helipad

Helicopter only airport operations

Helicopter research projects

Helicopter incidents

As a small celebration of the newly arrived choppers, we put together a small trailer showing them from their best angles...

Read more about the Airport CEO: Helicopters DLC here!