Airport CEO update for 19 October 2023

Airport CEO: Helicopters

Airport CEO update for 19 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Innovative rotor configurations, sleek cockpit designs, and formidable thrust! These are just a handful of features that define the helicopters in Airport CEO, a new type of vessel that can now traffic your airport! Featuring iconic models like the Bell 206 and the Boeing CH-47 Chinook in a passenger configuration, the Airport CEO Helicopters DLC showcases a quintet of distinct helicopter models that have played a pivotal role in aviation.

This DLC also enables you to operate a new type of airport: Helicopters only! Of course, a hybrid configuration is also supported per your airport’s requirements.

New features:

  • Five new helicopters
  • Two new airlines
  • The small helipad
  • The medium helipad
  • Helicopter only airport operations
  • Helicopter research projects
  • Helicopter incidents

As a small celebration of the newly arrived choppers, we put together a small trailer showing them from their best angles...

Read more about the Airport CEO: Helicopters DLC here!

