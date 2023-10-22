Physics Lab | Major Update Out Now!

Welcome back testers!

The Major Update For Physics Lab Is Here And Adds The Two Unreleased Labs & Some Major Polish To UI And Gameplay!

Added Delta Point Lab

Added Echo Point Lab

Removed Dashing

Removed Wall Running

Reworked Pause & Gameplay UI

New Desktop Icon

Added Options Menu

Removed Controls UI

Increased Render Scale

Improved Post Processing

Slight Changes To Beta Point Lab

Switched To Unity 2023

Physics Lab Will Also Be Getting A Free DLC Sometime Near The End Of This Year And One More Major Update Adding The Remaining Missing Items And Some Sound Effects!

You can now also opt into the beta branch for updates early and a legacy "1.0" branch to revert to before this update, these can be accessed in the games betas property!