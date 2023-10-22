Physics Lab | Major Update Out Now!

Welcome back testers!
The Major Update For Physics Lab Is Here And Adds The Two Unreleased Labs & Some Major Polish To UI And Gameplay!
-
Added Delta Point Lab
-
Added Echo Point Lab
-
Removed Dashing
-
Removed Wall Running
-
Reworked Pause & Gameplay UI
-
New Desktop Icon
-
Added Options Menu
-
Removed Controls UI
-
Increased Render Scale
-
Improved Post Processing
-
Slight Changes To Beta Point Lab
-
Switched To Unity 2023
Physics Lab Will Also Be Getting A Free DLC Sometime Near The End Of This Year And One More Major Update Adding The Remaining Missing Items And Some Sound Effects!
You can now also opt into the beta branch for updates early and a legacy "1.0" branch to revert to before this update, these can be accessed in the games betas property!
