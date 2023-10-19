 Skip to content

Dirty Wars: September 11 update for 19 October 2023

Fixed stamina and physics bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 12484413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed "Flying Out" bug when the stamina bar reached 0 and collided with sidewalks or other objects above ground level.

Fixed "Consume stamina" bug without running.

Adjusted stamina parameters for levels 1 and 2.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1743471
