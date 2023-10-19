Fixed stamina and physics bugs

Fixed "Flying Out" bug when the stamina bar reached 0 and collided with sidewalks or other objects above ground level.
Fixed "Consume stamina" bug without running.
Adjusted stamina parameters for levels 1 and 2.
Changed files in this update