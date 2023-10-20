 Skip to content

Vesper: Ether Saga update for 20 October 2023

The Aecryst Mines

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Bonus Chapter: "The Aecryst Mines" (available from the start of Chapter 6)
  • 2 new playable characters: "Djalynx" and "Redgrave".
  • 12 new missions.
  • 13 new opponents.
  • 15 new arcane cards.
  • 13 new unit cards.
  • 12 new consumables.
  • 31 new equipments.

  • New mission accessible from Zarak's character screen. Enables you to meet a new creature, win their unit card and a new consumable.

  • New Arcane card: "Protection of the Lady of the Purple Dome". It can be unlocked in Reminiscence Screen from Chapter 6.

  • Tooltips have been added for rewards and treasure at the end of combat.

  • Musics added to encyclopaedias.

  • Added Sulcia's biography.

  • Star counters displayed on the map.

  • APs displayed on the "Powers" and "Cards" screens.

  • Left-click on the reminiscences screen to display a preview of the card. (only if the card is unlocked)

  • attacks that can move back several characters.

  • Area damage from Ligrias' does twice more damage.

  • If the last opponent cast a power when they die, the victory screen will not appear after the last power has been triggered.

  • If all the allied and enemy are knocked out at the same time, the game is lost.

  • In the "load game" screen, the picture changes if you have finished the game. In this case, no more missions are displayed.

  • Redgrave's "Sword of Justice" attack moves correctly when the opponent is not on the same row.

  • Ligrias moves correctly when attacking on an empty square with area power.

  • The Joachim's Dome don't stuck the game anymore.

  • Ice Storm takes 3 slots instead of 2.

  • Last chapters' Steam achievements corrected.

  • Sulcia's items corrected: "Cards of the Libra" and "Justice Cards".

  • Zarak disappears correctly during Vesper's wheelblade animation.

  • The description of Joachim's light spells has been corrected.

  • Tooltips disappear correctly at the end of a mission.

  • FRENCH: "Défenses élémentaires accrues" renamed to "Résistances accrues".

  • Mission 4-4: The boss has 25% less life.

  • Mission 7-9: The boss has 15% less life.

  • Mission 4-8 & mission 5-8: The guards appear in the middle of the dialogue.

  • Chapter 5: "Harpy of the Storms" got a delay (0.3s) to cast spell.

  • Ligrias powers have more range. (Ligrias deals more damage to distant opponents)

  • Herald of Sylvaestris' Spear" give more rapidity bonus.

  • Correction of several spelling mistakes

