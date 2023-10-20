- New Bonus Chapter: "The Aecryst Mines" (available from the start of Chapter 6)
- 2 new playable characters: "Djalynx" and "Redgrave".
- 12 new missions.
- 13 new opponents.
- 15 new arcane cards.
- 13 new unit cards.
- 12 new consumables.
- 31 new equipments.
New mission accessible from Zarak's character screen. Enables you to meet a new creature, win their unit card and a new consumable.
New Arcane card: "Protection of the Lady of the Purple Dome". It can be unlocked in Reminiscence Screen from Chapter 6.
Tooltips have been added for rewards and treasure at the end of combat.
Musics added to encyclopaedias.
Added Sulcia's biography.
Star counters displayed on the map.
APs displayed on the "Powers" and "Cards" screens.
Left-click on the reminiscences screen to display a preview of the card. (only if the card is unlocked)
attacks that can move back several characters.
Area damage from Ligrias' does twice more damage.
If the last opponent cast a power when they die, the victory screen will not appear after the last power has been triggered.
If all the allied and enemy are knocked out at the same time, the game is lost.
In the "load game" screen, the picture changes if you have finished the game. In this case, no more missions are displayed.
Redgrave's "Sword of Justice" attack moves correctly when the opponent is not on the same row.
Ligrias moves correctly when attacking on an empty square with area power.
The Joachim's Dome don't stuck the game anymore.
Ice Storm takes 3 slots instead of 2.
Last chapters' Steam achievements corrected.
Sulcia's items corrected: "Cards of the Libra" and "Justice Cards".
Zarak disappears correctly during Vesper's wheelblade animation.
The description of Joachim's light spells has been corrected.
Tooltips disappear correctly at the end of a mission.
FRENCH: "Défenses élémentaires accrues" renamed to "Résistances accrues".
Mission 4-4: The boss has 25% less life.
Mission 7-9: The boss has 15% less life.
Mission 4-8 & mission 5-8: The guards appear in the middle of the dialogue.
Chapter 5: "Harpy of the Storms" got a delay (0.3s) to cast spell.
Ligrias powers have more range. (Ligrias deals more damage to distant opponents)
Herald of Sylvaestris' Spear" give more rapidity bonus.
Correction of several spelling mistakes
